Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Caicedo and more

These are the latest news on the transfer market, just two days after closing. From Chelsea’s interest in Enzo, to the offer rejected by Caicedo, going through the future of Joao Felix.
“Pedro Porro’s transfer to Tottenham is canceled after Sporting Lisbon breached the terms of the proposed deal,” says David Ornstein in The Athletic. The president of the Portuguese club promised the Spanish winger that he would leave after the Cup played this weekend.
No coach in the world can play the three forwards together (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé), it’s impossible!” criticized the journalist.
Jean Michel Aulas, president of OL: “I said no, I rejected PSG’s proposal and it’s guaranteed: Rayan Cherki will stay at Olympique de Lyon.”
Now that Pedro Porro has not been able to leave Sporting de Portugal, he will not be able to leave there as a substitute. Almost all the information that has been given about Bellerín is discarded.
From England they report that the London team “has resumed talks with Benfica to try to sign midfielder Enzo Fernández before the transfer period closes on Tuesday night.” They have spent €200M on this transfer market alone. the british newspaper The Telegraph states that “Chelsea has presented two new proposals for Fernández: one for which they would pay around 85 million pounds and would allow the transfer of the player to Benfica, and another for which they would comply with the termination clause of 105 million pounds, but would pay the tab in installments”
De Zerbi spoke about this case and his still player: “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question for the club and Moises. In life you can make mistakes. We will see the best solution for the club, for Caicedo and for us”. According to Fabrizio Romano, they immediately rejected the Gunners’ offer.
“I’m a player, I’m 29 years old and I haven’t really been in this position in my career, so I don’t want to get used to being a substitute. I’m working hard every day, I’m pushing, I’m training well etc. And when my opportunity, I need to take advantage of it. We know that in this club we need competition in every position, we have some of the best central defenders in this club”, the central defender commented.
“Choupo-Moting’s performances have to be rewarded. We’ll see if an agreement can be reached. I can’t say the exact amount of salary demanded. Of course he has offers from other teams. But Choupo clearly said he wants to stay at Bayern Choupo, his father and I told the club that we are interested in an extension.”
“Yes, it’s true (about his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain), but I can’t say more at the moment. I’m waiting for an agreement between the clubs”. PSG will give their squad a leap in quality and competitiveness with the signing of the Inter central defender.
They know that he is owned by Atlético de Madrid and that he is a member of Chelsea, but they want him to wear the Blaugrana elastic next season. He is a player who falls within his philosophy. It could fit like a charm according to collect the newspaper SPORT.
