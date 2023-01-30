With the New Year, the revaluation of pensions has materialized, which in 2023 has reached its maximum. Their increase is due to the inflation of the previous year, so they come into force on January 1. On that occasion, the percentage was 8.5%, dedicated to ensuring that pensioners do not lose purchasing power. The benefits have risen on average by almost 100 euros per month, although the amount of each one depends on the class and personal circumstances.

For example, the two main pensions, the retirement pension, which is received by 6.2 million people, and the widow’s pension, which is received by 1.6 million people, have risen by 107 and 66 euros per month, respectively. The main requirement to receive the widow’s pension is clear, since it corresponds to people whose husband or wife has died. However, the question arises when between the two people there is not a marriage, but a common-law relationship. This is what constitutes the union of two people who, without having married, decide to have a life in common similar to that derived from marriage, where a community of life, interests and goals is created in the nucleus of the same home.

In this case, the question is: Do I have the right to a widow’s pension the same as in the case of marriage? The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations. “Yes, if you were a common-law couple at the time of death.” But in addition, three requirements must be met for the subsidy to remain effective:

– That there is no marriage bond or domestic partnership with another person.

– That the domestic partner has been registered or formalized at least two years before the death (if this requirement is not met, the temporary widowhood benefit can be requested).

– Evidence of uninterrupted cohabitation with the deceased person for at least five years prior to death (this requirement will not be necessary if there were children in common between the couple).

Another situation that can occur is that the common-law couple became extinct before the death of the person in question. In this case, the widow’s pension may also be received if the survivor has not remarried or constituted a new common-law partner and provided that he or she was already receiving a compensatory pension.