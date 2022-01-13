On January 13 we are approaching the equator of the month and, therefore, of the transfer market in this winter stage. It is not something exact, since depending on the country there are start and end dates of the transfer window, but it is quite indicative.
We see some of the latest news about possible footballer movements, either in the coming days or in the free agents of next summer.
The French left-back will land from Everton at a rate of 27 million euros in the coming days. According to Fabrizio Romano, the footballer has already signed the contract with his new club and the medical examination is pending.
The Dutch and Moroccan right winger will move from Aston Villa to Everton on loan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement includes a purchase option without a specific specified figure.
The Italian coach was asked about the continuity of the Argentine attacker, who has months remaining on his contract and can now negotiate with other clubs. His words were not hopeful: “I am happy with him. His contractual situation is handled by the club, not me.”
The Spanish defender has played only three games so far this year with the Londoners. According to Fabrizio Romano, few details remain to close his loan to Udinese Calcio, which will be closed when the player lands in Italy.
The Brazilian midfielder is not having continuity, with four starts in 12 games this season. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners would like to have him on loan for the remainder of the season, but Juventus should first find a replacement.
The Mexican and Portuguese midfielder will not wait to be a free agent in the summer to land at Sánchez Pizjuán. According to Fabrizio Romano, Porto and Seville are close to reaching an agreement for three million euros. Julen Lopetegui and Tecatito They will meet again after having shared a few months in the 2015-16 season.
The Uruguayan defender agreed to terminate his contract with Cagliari Calcio to join the Brazilian team. He will turn 36 in February and has signed until December, including an option to renew for another season in the same contract.
The French and Guadeloupean right winger and the Bavarian team have put an end to the rumors that pointed to the separation of their paths. The footballer ended his contract in 2023, which placed him in a delicate situation for the summer. However, they have extended their relationship until 2027, when the French international will be 31 years old.
The Brazilian right winger has lost the title due to the great moment of Antony Matheus, being relegated to a revulsive role. According to Fabrizio Romano, the footballer has reached an agreement with the Ukrainian team and the deal with Ajax Amsterdam could be closed for between 16 and 17 million euros.
The center forward of Albanian and English nationality is having a good season in his loan at the Saints. This will end in May and, according to Fabrizio Romano, they want to try to buy it. However, Chelsea is counting on him for the future and has a contract until 2026.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Dybala #Coman #Arthur
Leave a Reply