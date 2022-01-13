Does Mario Draghi understand nothing about politics and little about economics? “I came out a little bad …”. Alessandro Di Battista, guest of Omnibus on La7, returns to the sentence with which on Tuesday, in the Cartabianca studio, he rejected Prime Minister Mario Draghi without appeal (Video).

“There is a real world – Di Battista says today -. It is evident that Draghi has made an important cursus honorum. Academic qualifications are one thing, another is to keep an eye on the real economy which today has nothing to do with it.” with the parameters of Maastricht and with the GDP. There are people who have become dramatically impoverished in the pandemic and people who have enriched themselves “, says the former M5S exponent.