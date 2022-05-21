These are the main rumors about transfers and departures that have emerged in the Premier League:
The culé board will sit down tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. to pray for Leeds United’s relegation. This is because in the event that the whites leave the category, Raphinha’s termination clause will be 25 million.
According to The Telegraph One of Tottenham’s goals to strengthen the midfield is Aston Villa’s very complete Scottish midfielder: John McGinn. At this point in his career he is ready to make the leap to a team like the Spurs.
There have been numerous rumors about a possible departure in recent weeks, and from the Turkish press they have placed him in Barça’s orbit, but Guardiola does not see himself next season without Gündogan. “He got married, congratulations. I didn’t know where he was going to travel, but he had permission. If you ask me personally, I want him to continue here next season. Nobody thinks he can’t be here. That he wants to leave is something that, as a club, we don’t know On Twitter they say that he will leave, but I don’t know. Maybe you know more than me”said the coach.
The journalist points Nicolo Schira that Erik Ten Hag’s idea is to form a midfield around the figure of Frenkie de Jong. The signing of the Dutch would be key.
Keep it up La Gazzetta dello Sport that there is an agreement in principle between Paul Pogba and Juventus Turin. The player will leave Manchester, as I have already rejected proposals from both city teams.
Manchester United is in the process of renewing its squad and one of the players who has made the most noise in recent weeks is Paulo Dybala. They point out from the Italian press that Rome is also a plausible destination.
The Mirror assures that Darwin Núñez has rejected a transfer proposal from Manchester United. The main reason would be the absence of the red devils in the next edition of the Champions League.
