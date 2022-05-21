Espanyol will travel this Sunday to Granada to close the 2021-22 season. A course that will not go down in the history of the entity, which has again generated unease in the final stretch and has taken Vicente Moreno and Francisco Rufete ahead. Everything is uncertain at Espanyol, but Luis Blanco, the coach who says goodbye after acting as a firefighter in the final stretch, hopes to end up with a better taste in his mouth and finish in 12th position.

The Los Cármenes stadium has not been bad for the parakeet team since the return to the First Division of the Nasrids in the 2010-11 season. Of the seven meetings in the city of the Alhambra, Espanyol has only lost two and has been able to win three timesso the disastrous campaign away from the RCDE Stadium (one win and 12 losses) contrasts with the good vibes that Malaga has always aroused.

Two of the most remembered matches, with disparate results, are those of the 2013-14 campaign and that of 2019-20, that of relegation. The first of them ended 0-1 with Javier Aguirre on the bench. It was matchday 4 and the Blue and Whites had started the championship strongly. They arrived in Los Cármenes with a low cost team (players were sought in the Second Division), but with a remarkable performance, as was verified that day. The match ended 0-1 with a goal by Manu Lanzarote from a free kick: in fact, it was the only goal in the First Division in the career of the player born in Barcelona, ​​formerly of Alavés, Sabadell and Sant Andreu, among others.

Manuel Lancelot.

Pepe Villoslada



Espanyol also won 1-2 on the last day of the 2016-17 season, with Quique Sánchez Flores. Perhaps the last moment of joy for the Madrid coach, who saw Chen Yansheng’s club on the market, drowned by its limit, remained motionless and unable to improve the team. Nor was it achieved in the 2019-20 campaign, after the European qualification. The Espanyol squad ran into a very harsh reality in the League, consuming two technicians (David Gallego and Pablo Machín) until Abelardo Fernández came to the rescue.

Espanyol improved in the results, but part of that rise in the table fell suddenly in Los Cármenes. The Blue and Whites went ahead 0-1 with a goal by Raúl de Tomás from a penalty, after starring in that scene with Jonathan Calleri to see who was taking the penalty that he settled with “you’re bothering me, brother“. An error by Naldo Gomes made it 1-1 in the second half and Granada finally came back (2-1). Espanyol threw away an opportunity to show its head, and continued sinking. Now it can no longer sink, it What you want is to turn the page as soon as possible.