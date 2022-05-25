FC Barcelona continues with the reconstruction of its sports project and they are being very active at the start of this transfer market.
Although they are quite limited to looking for contracts at ‘zero cost’ due to their economic situation, the departure of some of their players, such as Frenkie De Jong, could change the culé team’s roadmap. These are the last novelties of the market of signings of the FC Barcelona:
The great bet of the Barcelona market is still pending the negotiations between Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The German club is asking for 10 million euros to let Lewandowski out, but the first offers from Barcelona have not convinced. The last culé offer is for a total of 40 million, but it seems that Bayern is not willing to lower its bar.
After a year of negotiations with Barcelona, Dembele looks like he could leave for Paris. The football director of FC Barcelona, Mateu Alemany, assured a few days ago that the club has not received news from the player’s agents for “6 or 7 months”, so everything indicates that he will leave the team this year. The renewal of Mbappé by PSG seems to be one of the reasons why Dembélé looks at the Parisian club.
With all the unknowns surrounding Chelsea since Abramovich’s departure, the players do not see a clear future with the club and many are already looking for a way out. This may be the case of Kanté, whose contract ends in 2023 and as the situation is, his renewal is unlikely. The club wants to prevent him from leaving without leaving money in the club funds and could be on the exit ramp this summer. Barcelona is already browsing the market to find the replacement for Busquets, and the Frenchman seems to be the perfect piece.
If the signing of Marcos Alonso does not go ahead, Barcelona could set their sights on Guerreiro, Borussia Dortmund’s left-back. With this signing, Barcelona underpins a position that needed attention. His contract ends in 2023, so his departure this summer is possible.
Barcelona are still looking for ways to improve their defense after a season with ups and downs along those lines. Continuing with his ‘zero cost’ policy, Mundo Deportivo points out that Wolverhampton center-back Romain Saiss could come to Barcelona for free, since his contract ends
