Alkot The Helsinki Station Tunnel Alko will be closed

During the pandemic, Alko has done more business in the suburbs.

Helsinki Alko’s store in the station tunnel will close on the last day of the year. Alko announced on Wednesday.

Service Director Tatu Vannisen According to Alko, the customer base has focused on the suburbs rather than the city center during the pandemic. Therefore, it was decided to close one of the downtown stores.

The other Alko in the city center in Arkadia, Kamppi, Citycenter, Stockmann, Pohjois-Esplanadi and the Old Market Hall will continue to operate.

According to Alko, no staff reductions are planned despite the closure of the store.