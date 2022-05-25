Wednesday, May 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alkot The Helsinki Station Tunnel Alko will be closed

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

During the pandemic, Alko has done more business in the suburbs.

Helsinki Alko’s store in the station tunnel will close on the last day of the year. Alko announced on Wednesday.

Service Director Tatu Vannisen According to Alko, the customer base has focused on the suburbs rather than the city center during the pandemic. Therefore, it was decided to close one of the downtown stores.

The other Alko in the city center in Arkadia, Kamppi, Citycenter, Stockmann, Pohjois-Esplanadi and the Old Market Hall will continue to operate.

According to Alko, no staff reductions are planned despite the closure of the store.

#Alkot #Helsinki #Station #Tunnel #Alko #closed

See also  The lawyer spoke about the danger of an expired bank card
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The anecdote of Kun Agüero in his first training session with Barcelona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.