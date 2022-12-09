Rayados de Monterrey He has more than tied to his second reinforcement for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
After having made the arrival of Mexican soccer player Jordi Cortizo official, who was the first addition to the team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, now the arrival of Omar Govea is getting closer.
According to information from the portal Halftime“King Midas” expected Govea to join the preseason work in the Riviera Maya, however, he was left with the desire, and it will be next week when he will rejoin the team’s work.
The reason why Omar Govea He could not be in the preseason, it is because he is still active with his team FC Voluntari in the Romanian league, when they beat ACS Sepsi 4-0 in the cup competition.
“A source informed Channel 6 Sports that Govea will arrive until next week in the Sultana del Norte, as it was scheduled to arrive directly to the preseason in the Riviera Maya on Wednesday”was reported in multimedia.
On the other hand, as we have mentioned in 90min, the directive of Rayados de Monterrey He has decided to close the checkbook and will not hire any foreign player, keeping his squad of foreigners intact and with the only loss of Matías Kranevitter.
It is expected that it will be in the coming weeks when there is more information about possible new reinforcements for Montereyalthough, if it occurs, these will be solely and exclusively national elements.
