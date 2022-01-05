The leg market in the Major League Soccer it is burning. Each of the teams continues to study their possible new signings to face the following season. Here we present you how the stove soccer of each of the teams in the American competition is going.
One of the teams that has made the most moves for the start of the next tournament is Atlanta United, incorporating 5 players into its ranks so far.
High: Dylan Castanheira, Franco Nicolás Escobar, Fernando Meza, Andrew Gutman and Osvaldo Alonso Moreno.
Low: Mohamed Adams, Rocco Ríos, Ronald Hernández and Anton Walkes.
On the other hand, in Austin the modifications for the next tournament have been minimal and it is expected that only a couple more players will arrive.
High: Maximiliano Urruti
Low:
Another of the squads that has been best strengthened to play next season are North Carolina.
Charlotte has made 5 reinforcements with which they will seek to do a good job and be closer to the title.
High: Harrison Afful, Riley McGree, Anton Walkes, Vinicius Silveira, Pablo Sisniega and Jailyn Lindsay.
Low:
Few movements are those that the Chicago Fire has made for the following contest, among which the hiring of Rafael Czichos stands out.
High: Rafael Czichos, Víctor Bezerra and Spencer Richey.
Low:
The Cincinnati team has been discreet in the transfer market so far.
High: Alec Kann
Low: Benjamin Lundt.
As far as DC United is concerned, they have only announced the discharge of Erik Sorga, who will be making his debut with the Americans in the season that is about to start,
High: Erik sorga
Low: Brendan Daniel.
Compared to other clubs, FC Dallas has had more starts than arrivals, a situation that has caused the displeasure of the fans.
High: Thomas roberts
Low: Ricardo Pepi, Andrés Ricaurte, Freddy Vargas and Phelipe Megiolaro.
The Houston Dynamo team is looking to be one of the serious candidates for the title again, and now they have armed themselves with two good players to face the contest.
High: Steve Clarck and Daniel Steres
Low: Adalberto Carrasquilla, Maximiliano Urruti and Ariel Lassiter.
One of the clubs that has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent months is Inter Miami. The club has good financial solvency and they have shown it in the transfer market.
High: Mohammed Adams, Patrick Seagrist, Ariel Lassiter, and Jean Oliveira.
Low: Dylan Castanheira, Rodolfo Pizarro, Julián Simón and Lewis Morgan.
Kansas City has been one of the clubs that has been more discreet in this winter market, signing up to now an element, which was already in the squad.
High: Tyler freeman
Low: Jailyn Lindsey.
The Minnesota United team has not thrown the house out of the window due to a transfer, they have only made official the return of two elements that were already in the club.
High: Thomás Chacón and Patrick Weah
Low: Osvaldo Alonso Moreno.
The Montreal Impact has armed itself to the teeth to be able to correctly face the tournament that is weeks away. According to the first reports, two elements could be added in the next few days.
High: Lassi Lappalainen, Joaquín Torres, Jonathan Sirois and Alistair Johnston
Low: Sebastian Breza and Ahmed Hussein.
One of the strongest teams in Major League Soccer is Nashville SC, who finally want a new competition title.
High: Elliot Panicco, David Accam, Alexander Bunbury, and Ethan Zubak.
Low: Jhonder Cádiz, Alistair Johnston and Dylan Neils.
The team that broke the record for goals in the tournament that ended, the New England Revolution, have already forgotten what they suffered in the Playoffs and now want to write a new history in the competition.
High: Omar gonzalez
Low: Tajon Buchanan and Alexander Bunbury.
The reigning Major League Soccer champion, New York City, wants to put all the meat on the grill to win the two-time championship. So far they have added three players to their squad.
High: Alexandru Ionut Mitria, Justin Haak and Juan Pablo Torres
Low:
The New York RB has been very active in the winter leg market, although the number of players that have left the New York ranks stands out.
High: David Jensen, Dylan Neils and Lewis Morgan
Low: Youba Diarra, Fabio Gómes, Thomas Edwards, Caden Christopher, Carlos Coronel, Kyle Duncan and Andrew Gutman.
Two highs and two lows are what the Orlando City team presents so far for the following season.
High: Matheus Barrozo and David Loera
Casualties: Daryl Dike and Rodrigo Schlegel.
The Philadelphia Union team is one of the squads that has not suffered casualties, although it has signed a couple of footballers for the start of the tournament.
High: Jack de Vries and Matej Oravec
Low:
In the last hours a lot has been said about the Toronto team, which threw the house out the window and made the services of the Italian and national team Lorenzo Insigne.
This is one of the ‘bomb’ hires and the one that has called the most in Major League Soccer for the next tournament.
High: Lorenzo Insigne and Liam Fraser
Low: Julian Dunn-Johnson and Omar González.
