According to videos on the internet, it is the second time that the Amsterdammer has been arrested in The Hague this week. On Tuesday evening, the man also campaigned against the corona measures on the Plein. He was already regularly arrested during protest actions during the corona pandemic.

The activist is a frequent guest at corona demonstrations and other resistance to government measures to contain the virus. Characteristic is the red cap, his yellow vest, his public transport bicycle and his outspoken faith in God. Police confirmed the arrest and said several reports of nuisance were made.

The man was filmed by allies, who shouted slogans together. The images show how the man rang the bell at the house and even filmed through the window in the door. Kaag is in isolation at home because she has been in contact with someone who is infected with the corona virus.

“It is a very special place where we are,” says the film star. ‘Love, freedom, not a World Economic Forum’, the well-known protester chants, as he approaches the home of future Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) with a large burning torch in his hand.

‘Especially for the lady who lives here’, says the filming woman. ‘NSB, get rid of it!’ the man shouts repeatedly, waving a torch. ‘Does Mrs. Kaag live here? Can you come over, we want to talk to you. Stop this massacre, stop World War III.’

‘Protester? Intimidating scum!’ Rob Jetten, D66 party member of Kaag, responds to the action on Twitter. ‘Stay away from politicians’ houses. How far should we let it go in the Netherlands?’ A report has been filed, the party confirms. Kaag is regularly threatened, but it is not clear whether the suspect was on her doorstep before. The matter is now under further investigation.