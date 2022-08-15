After seven years on the air, “Better call Saul”, the series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, will come to an end and its last episode will also bring a conclusion to more than a decade of the “Breaking bad” universe. The hit spinoff from AMC and Netflix, starring Bob Odenkirk, who reprized and expanded his role as Saul Goodman alongside Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, will premiere tonight on episode 13 of the sixth season —”Saul Gone”—which will rule out or confirm all the theories made by fans about the outcome of this story.

In this note we leave you a complete guide on how, when and where to watch the long-awaited series finale ONLINE.

When does the finale of “Better call Saul” premiere?

The end of “Better call Saul” premieres this Monday night, August 15 on AMC United States. Netflix Latin America will arrive a few hours later (during the early morning of the next day), depending on the country in which you are.

“Better call Saul” will be the end of the universe “Breaking bad” and fans already have their theories about the scene that would close the story of Saul Goodman. Photo: Composite LR/AMC

What time does the last chapter of “Better call Saul” premiere?

As it happens every Monday, “Better call Saul” will premiere its last episode TODAY at 9:00 pm on AMC United States (US time). In Peru and other parts of Latin America it arrives a few hours later, usually during the early hours of the morning, depending on the country where you are.

“Better call Saul” 6×13: premiere times by country

The following times are from the premiere of the final episode of “Better call Saul” on Netflix:

Nicaragua: 1.00 a.m.

Honduras: 1.00 a.m.

El Salvador: 1.00 a.m.

Costa Rica: 1.00 a.m.

Guatemala: 1.00 a.m.

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Peru: 2.00 a.m.

Panama: 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3.00 a.m.

Bolivia: 3.00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 a.m.

Brazil: 4.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

Where to see the final chapter of “Better call Saul” 6×13?

There are two ways to watch the latest chapter of “Better call Saul”. The first is to tune in to AMC’s live stream through fan pages that stream the episode via Twitch and others. This method helps avoid spoilers before it premieres on Netflix. The second is to wait for it to arrive on the streaming platform.

“Better call Saul” will broadcast its final episode next Monday, August 15 on AMC United States and Netflix Latin America the following day. Photo: Composite LR/AMC/Netflix Capture

What happened in the previous chapter of “Better call Saul”?

In the penultimate chapter of “Better call Saul”, Gene Takovic is discovered by Marion, Jeff’s grandmother with whom he had developed a kind of friendship. After the arrest of her grandson, Jimmy commits her last carelessness when he calls the old woman and, upon arriving at her house, is surprised that he has discovered on the internet who she was. : Saul Goodman.

“Better call Saul” could end with Gene Takavic (Saul Goodman) in jail. Photo: AMC

This unexpected twist will have its resolution in the final episode of the series, which arrives tonight. What will happen in the final outcome of the AMC and Netflix show?