Egan Bernalthe winner of the 2019 Tour de France, will compete again on Tuesday at the start of the Tour of Denmark, seven months after his serious accident during training, his Ineos team announced on Monday.

“After a final evaluation over the weekend, the Ineos Grenadiers medical team has cleared the Colombian to return to competition.”specified the British cycling formation in a statement.

The 25-year-old climber is one of the main attractions of this 31st edition of the Tour of Denmark, in which, however, the local hero and winner of the 2022 Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard, will not participate.

In the midst of Egan’s joy, a message from Xiomara Guerrero, his ex-girlfriend and current press officerhe stole all the attention.

‘It’s already your best achievement’

On January 24, Egan crashed into a bus during training in Colombia. Operated several times for multiple fractures (femur, patella, vertebrae), he had indicated that he “had a 95% chance of becoming paraplegic and almost losing his life.”

“After what happened to me in January, this is the moment I was waiting for, to run again with my partners”, commented the Andean broker quoted in the statement.

“I cannot stress enough how difficult the last eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day and my journey since then will be a part of me forever, it is something I will never forget.”declared the first Colombian winner of the Tour de France.

On Instagram, Bernal pointed out: “The hard part was not crashing into a bus at more than 60 km/h, the hard part was getting up, accepting what happened, starting from scratch and coming back with my head held high. weed bad never dies“.

Before the emotional message, Xiomara Guerrero reacted.



“Great! Being back is already your best achievement”.

Egan’s comeback race will start on Tuesday in the municipality of Allerød, north of Copenhagen, with five stages crossing the country.

The 147 runners will cover 767.3 kilometers before the arrival in Vejle (west) where the successor of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel will be crowned, after having surpassed in the fifth and last stage the hardest climb of the racewith an average slope of 16.3% and a maximum of 21%.

The third stage between Otterup and Herning should be the decisive one of the competition, with its 239.3 kilometres, of which 18.2 are on gravel.

