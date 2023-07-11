Arsenal has been working in the shadows these weeks after Manchester City’s scoring for Declan Rice, and although the club’s priority is to close its star signing now, other additions are also working in parallel to set the course for the preseason as complete as possible. These are the latest news from the Arsenal transfer market:
Manchester City’s sudden interest in Declan Rice took the breath away of Arsenal supporters, but luckily the trial lasted a couple of days and there was really little chance that the West Ham midfielder’s signing would be thwarted. At the moment the transfer has not been made official because both teams were looking for the best balance in terms of payments, but everything indicates that the operation will be closed this week.
As in the case of Declan Rice, Ajax and Arsenal have already reached an agreement for the transfer of Jurrien Timber and the announcement will be made in the coming days. The operation has been closed at 40 million euros plus 5 in variables, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Arsenal transfer market so far has focused on renewing some key pieces of the team and closing the transfers of Timber, Havertz and Declan Rice, so for now it’s been an expensive summer. Chelsea are still actively looking for a striker and have seen Arsenal player Folarin Balogun as a good option for their attack.
After a year in which he has positioned himself as one of the great central defenders in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board have wanted to anticipate possible problems and have renewed William Saliba until 2028. The 22-year-old Frenchman remains thus linked with the club for 5 more years.
Iván Fresneda is a name that has gained a lot of strength in recent days, and it seems that the Valladolid side is being chased by several great Europeans. After the interest of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, Sports world ensures that Arsenal has gotten into the operation, since its clause is now 20 million euros.
