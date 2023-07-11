From Spain they announce the exclusion of Lazio from the Gamper Trophy as a challenger to Barcelona. In place of the biancocelesti Tottenham

Nothing friendly against the Barcelona for Lazio of Maurice Sarri. The Biancocelesti, in fact, would have had to face the blaugrana in mid-August in Gamper Trophybut the challenge will no longer be played, as reported by Radio Catalunya. The Catalans will then face the Tottenham in the historic cup that has been played since 1966. At the moment, the only challenge confirmed at international level is the one againstAston Villa scheduled for August 3 at 20:30.

There are therefore two international matches in August missed: in addition to Barcelona, ​​in fact, the friendly match against Juventus has not been scheduled for some time. During the Lazio retreat in Auronzo di Cadore, however, there will be four games in total. The first training session under the Tre Cime di Lavaredo is scheduled for tomorrow morning under the orders of coach Sarri. See also Ronaldinho's best statements for MD: "Raphinha has everything to succeed anywhere"

July 11, 2023 (change July 11, 2023 | 16:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #friendly #Barcelona #Gamper #Trophy