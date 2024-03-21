Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:

🚨 Daniel Ríos, Chivas forward, will play on LOAN with Atlanta United of MLS 🇺🇸 Sign for the rest of the 2024 Season. pic.twitter.com/w7e6rSqXXV — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 20, 2024

Portland made official the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez, bought from América for around $5M. El Cabecita signed a contract until December 2026, with the option to extend for another year. pic.twitter.com/t5RDJOeHNr — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) March 20, 2024

According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlothe Uruguayan joined the ranks of Oregon thanks to a transfer of five million dollars, with a three-year contract.

Likewise, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelalso indicated that Blue Cross It's another one who raises his hand.

Given this, one of your options to continue your career is Blue Crossat least that's what it says Fernando Esquivel.

🚨🦅 OFFICIAL. Salvador Reyes renews with América until 2027. pic.twitter.com/qdzrudjn9s — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) March 21, 2024

The left back was close to leaving the Águilas to go to the Necaxa in this semester, but the technician André Jardine He held it.

The information indicates that La Maquina has a verbal agreement with the Dragons to facilitate the signing, however, the Mexican World Cup player would also be in the crosshairs of the Inter Miami of the MLSwhere he could meet again with the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinowho took it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The portal Go Blue He revealed that The Black Beast will be left wanting, since the defender rejected his offer because he felt very happy in Mexico with his family.

The source details that the plan of the sports president, the Uruguayan Ivan Alonsois to acquire a strong base of Mexican soccer players in the next stage of transfers as there is no quota for foreigners.

The source expresses that the club continues to carefully patrol the situation and follow each of its actions.

Furthermore, the chronicler revealed that the player's agent confessed Juanpi's desire to play for the Hellenic club.