The Liga MX take a break for FIFA datebut will return next week with Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament. On the other hand, the Stove Football continues because several teams are already thinking about the Opening 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:
The declines continue in the Chivas and during the week the striker's goodbye to return to the team was announced. MLS. The attacker, who arrived at the beginning of 2023 as a solution to the front, leaves through the back door to put on the jersey of the Atlanta Unitedarriving on loan without a purchase option for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Likewise, another one who had already left was Cabecita, but just this week the Portland Timbers of the MLS made the signing official, while the America He fired him on his social networks.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlothe Uruguayan joined the ranks of Oregon thanks to a transfer of five million dollars, with a three-year contract.
A few weeks ago, the Argentine Rayados de Monterrey rejected an offer from Portland TimbersHowever, there are other clubs that have him in their sights. Local and international press confirm that both the Real Betis As the Valencia of The league from Spain follow him closely and made the decision to evaluate him for the rest of the semester.
The portal Total soccer reports that the center, brother of Cesar Monteshas attracted the attention of both America as of the Chivas for his good performances with the Necaxa. Although there is nothing formal on the part of both teams, the two have decided to follow up directly, valuing their name as an alternative for the summer market.
Likewise, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelalso indicated that Blue Cross It's another one who raises his hand.
It is known that the defender has lost place in the America due to the good moment of other of his teammates, so for some time it has been said that he is not included in plans for the next tournament.
Given this, one of your options to continue your career is Blue Crossat least that's what it says Fernando Esquivel.
Although they brought competition with Cristian CalderonChava will continue in the Nido de Coapa because he renewed his contract until 2027.
The left back was close to leaving the Águilas to go to the Necaxa in this semester, but the technician André Jardine He held it.
According to different reports, Blue Cross has returned to the charge on the right side, which belongs to the Ajax from the Netherlands, but is on loan with the Porto of Portugal, a club that will not make the purchase option valid.
The information indicates that La Maquina has a verbal agreement with the Dragons to facilitate the signing, however, the Mexican World Cup player would also be in the crosshairs of the Inter Miami of the MLSwhere he could meet again with the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinowho took it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The Brazilian, who just arrived this semester at Blue Crossis tempted to leave the club and go to Brazil with the Cruzeirosince he made a million-dollar offer.
The portal Go Blue He revealed that The Black Beast will be left wanting, since the defender rejected his offer because he felt very happy in Mexico with his family.
According to the journalist Armando Melgar, Blue Cross would seek to take over the services of the Mexican right winger of the Standard Liègewho is playing with him Royal Standard of the Belgian Second Division.
The source details that the plan of the sports president, the Uruguayan Ivan Alonsois to acquire a strong base of Mexican soccer players in the next stage of transfers as there is no quota for foreigners.
According to the report of the Greek journalist Kostas Pliatsikasfrom the prestigious site SDNAindicate that the offensive midfielder of Toluca reappeared on the radar Panathinaikos from Greece, a club that had previously been interested.
The source expresses that the club continues to carefully patrol the situation and follow each of its actions.
Furthermore, the chronicler revealed that the player's agent confessed Juanpi's desire to play for the Hellenic club.
