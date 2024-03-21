The Government of Mexico presented an 'amicus curiae' in a Court in New Orleans (USA) in rejection of the legislation that enables the authorities of the state of Texas to detain and deport migrants and that is the center of a legal dispute . The purpose of Mexico's 'amicus curiae' brief is to intervene as a third party, since without being a direct part of the litigation, it ensures that it has an interest in the case. Meanwhile, the immigration crisis at the border continues. This Thursday, March 21, a hundred migrants overwhelmed the US National Guard.

The Government of Mexico presented an 'amicus curiae' before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans of the United States against the Texas law SB4, which allows state authorities to detain and deport migrants, as announced this Thursday, March 21, by the chancellor. , Alicia Bárcena.

“We send something called 'amicus curiae', friends of the court, where we are putting our defense, rather the points of view of Mexico, how many Mexicans are there in Texas, 26% of the population of Texas is of origin or (they are) Mexican. It is very strong, and also the contribution we make to the Texas economy,” Bárcena declared.

The chancellor warned, in the morning government conference, of the “confusion” around the SB4 law, which would make it a crime for a foreigner to enter Texas irregularly, in addition to empowering state forces to carry out immigration arrests and deportations.

The regulations unleashed chaos since Tuesday, when the United States Supreme Court first allowed the law to be applied before hearing substantive arguments, but at night the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals suspended its entry into force and on April 3 will hold a review. audience to speak.

A Border Patrol agent closes a gate in the border wall after the U.S. Supreme Court let a Republican-backed Texas law known as SB 4 go into effect, allowing state law enforcement authorities to detain to people suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas, USA. March 19, 2024. © Reuters / Justin Hamel

The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs asserted that “This law is deeply unconstitutional because the immigration issue in the United States is federal.”

“Then we are not going to allow any action from the state of Texas, nor from the authorities, nor the police, nor anyone who acts on immigration matters at the state or county level, this is a federal matter,” he concluded.

Bárcena affirmed that “Mexico is acting very firmly” against the law, promising that there will be protection for Mexican citizens in the 11 Mexican consulates in that state, where they will receive “guidance in case they face any problem.”

“Something that I believe is unprecedented in our country is that a political consensus has been achieved, all the political forces, the legislators, the political parties, the candidates, the cabinet, we are all acting together against this unjust and discriminatory law” , he expressed.

The head of Mexican diplomacy also promised that the ministries of the Interior, Navy and National Defense work together in the face of border incidents such as the one on Wednesday, when a group of migrants tried to tear down the Texas barbed fence and confronted the National Guard. Texan.

“(We are) all acting together so that, when an event like the one you mention (a reporter at the conference) occurs on the border, we are prepared to be able to have greater control in regards to border crossings, avoid this type of confrontations and protect our people,” he commented.

Border chaos

While the legal fight continues, the border was once again in chaos this Thursday, March 21, after a wave of migrants overwhelmed the Texas National Guard in El Paso.

Despite having militarization and armor, the authorities were unable to contain the hundreds of people who rushed and overwhelmed the border police.

Meanwhile, the Eagle Pass soldiers imposed a new defensive line with fences and barbed wire across the Rio Grande.

With EFE