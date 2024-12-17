Actress Marisa Paredes died suddenly early this Tuesday morning due to heart failure, according to her husband, Chema Prado. This death took the entire world of Culture by surprise.but given the stature of the artist and her charisma, that entire area has been dedicated to honoring her.

Among them, La 2, which has modified its programming to remember the missing actress. At 10:00 p.m. a special History of Our Cinemawith a memory of Elena S. Sánchez and the broadcast of the film All about my motherby Pedro Almodóvar, which featured the actress in its leading cast and He received the highest national and international awards.

That film achieved six Goyas, Oscar for Best International FilmGolden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and the BAFTAs for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Direction.

Next, the program will be recovered Late Xou with Marc Giró last June in which he interviewed Marisa Paredes.

“This is how we will say goodbye to Marisa Paredes, celebrating the great diva, very intelligent and funin the last interview he gave to Marc Giró,” the La 2 nighttime program said in a tweet.

Since her debut at the age of 14, Marisa Paredes participated in more than 75 films, 80 television series and 15 playsunder the direction of the most prominent directors of European and Spanish cinema. Since the 80s he maintained an almost permanent collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar.

She was president of the Film Academy and received the highest recognitions in the sector, like the National Cinematography Awardthe Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts and the Goya of Honor in 2018