This Tuesday December 17 The ninth edition of The Best 2024 awards is celebrated. MessiVinicius, Carvajal, Mbappe either Rodricurrent winner of the Ballon d’Or, may be recognized as the best player of the season.

In these awards, not only is the most outstanding footballer of the season chosen, as there are other categories. To that of best player The Spanish Aitana Bonmatí, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle are nominated. In the best coach category there are the names of Carlo AncelottiLionel Scaloni, Luis de la Fuente, Pep Guardiola and Xabi Alonso.

The awards are awarded with the votes of four jurors: selectors, captains, journalists and fans. The latter vote through a digital platform.

Doha, Qatar The winners of the ninth edition of the #TheBest FIFA Football Awards will be announced in Doha at a special event that will be broadcast live on https://t.co/cSmhFh9wkZ: — FIFA (Spanish) (@fifacom_es) December 16, 2024

The Best 2024 awards ceremony is in Doha, Qatar. The president of FIFA will be present there, Gianni Infantino, as well as other well-known personalities in the world of football.









We tell you what time is the p galaremios The Best 2024 and where you can watch it for free.

The Best 2024 awards schedule

The ninth edition of The Best 2024 awards begins this Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). Therefore, in Spain you can see the ceremony from 6:00 p.m..

Where to watch The Best 2024 awards on television and online for free

The Best 2024 awards gala can be follow live via streaming and for free through the FIFA website.