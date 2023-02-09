It’s not by a detail like a penalty that you judge a player. Imagine a very young man, or a whole team of new talent working to grow. However, Inter Primavera still deeply regrets the defeat in the play-offs of the Youth League, in the lottery from the penalty spot after a 1-1 draw in the 90′, against the Ukrainians of Ruh Lviv. The round of 16 was well within reach, Cristian Chivu’s European ambitions ran aground on the heavy ground of Zks Stal from Stalowa Wola, Poland.