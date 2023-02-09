PlayStation has unveiled that a new one will be available soon special controller for PS5. Let’s talk about a DualSense custom themed Hogwarts Legacy, of which you can see an image above. According to reports, it will be available via PlayStation Direct from 10 February exclusively in the UK and USA. It therefore seems that it will not arrive in Italy.

The controller features a drawing of Hogwarts, the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the world of Harry Potter, above the PS5 DualSense touchpad. On the sides, however, there are some “swirls of ancient magic”. Everything is in gold, like a “Victorian carving that underlines the era during which the game takes place”, explain the authors of Hogwarts Legacy via the PS Blog.

“Was a exciting and fun process bring a piece of the virtual world of Hogwarts Legacy into the real, interactive physical world of the controller. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on it and fully immerse themselves in the game.”

The DualSense of Hogwarts Legacy for PS5

“At Avalanche, our passion for the wizarding world pours into everything we do, whether it’s giving fans an authentic gaming experience of the wizarding world, or creating a custom controller to play with. We hope fans love the Hogwarts Legacy Limited Edition DualSense Controller as much as we do.”

Finally, we leave you with our review of Hogwarts Legacy.