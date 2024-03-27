'At the bottom there is room' finally announced that its 11th season will begin on Monday, April 8. Thus, after many rumors and great expectations on social networks, fans will finally be able to enjoy the new stories of the iconic series of America TV. For its new installment, the fiction also confirmed some names that will be joining the cast for the first time; However, the respective roles they will have in the plot are unknown at the moment.

And just as there are confirmed actors, there are others who are not yet confirmed, but who were captured by fans' cameras in the recordings of the series. One of them is Adriana Campos Salazarwho is currently part of 'Dad in trouble' and who would be, according to followers, the daughter of 'Tito', a character played by Laszlo Kovacs.

How did the photo of Laszlo Kovacs and Adriana Campos Salazar come about?

The snapshot of both was published on the young actress's Instagram account, and later reposted on the account of the popular 'Tito', the character she plays. Laszlo Kovacs from the first season of 'There is room at the bottom'. In the image, Campos can be seen with a surprised expression, while Kovacs shows a smile. They are accompanied by a text that could be interpreted in many ways by fans of the series: “I love this photo hahaha”.

Both coincided at the avant premiere of 'Welcome to Paradise', the new film by Ani Alva Helfer, to which various actors from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' were also invited, such as Magdyel Ugaz, Jorge Guerra, Karime Scander, Gustavo Bueno, among other important national television personalities.

What role would Adriana Campos Salazar have in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio 2024'?

This image, along with the text inserted in it, once again sparked rumors on social networks, which indicate, since the actress was seen in the recordings of 'There is room at the bottom'that she would play 'Tito's' daughter.

It is worth pointing out that in the final chapter of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom''Tito' received a message during the party for Macarena and Mike's marriage, which revealed to him that he was the father of a young girl.

This gave rise to the series, prior to its 2024 edition, to launch a promotional spot with 'Tito' as the protagonist, in which he practices different ways of presenting himself to his daughter, from being a polite gentleman to becoming the way he usually behaves in the series. .

What day does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' premiere?

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, 'At the bottom there is room 2024' will be released on Monday, April 8, 2024. This was confirmed by a video in the programming of America TVin which the Gonzales family was seen happy at the return to the regular broadcast of their episodes.

This also confirmed what was said by different people on social networks, who insinuated that 'Super Ada', the novel that momentarily replaces the schedule 'There is room at the bottom', would culminate during the first week of April. Will your suspicions come true with the identity of 'Tito's' daughter? We'll have to wait to check it out.

