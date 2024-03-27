In Kamchatka, the court placed the head of the city of Elizovo Gagloshvili under house arrest

In Kamchatka, a court placed a deputy of the city of Elizovo under house arrest for a fight. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

Investigators opened a criminal case against the man under Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to information RIA News, we are talking about deputy Artem Gagloshvili, who is now acting as mayor. More than 36 thousand people live in Elizovo.

On the night of July 23, 2023, Gagloshvili violated public order while at a recreation center in the Elizovsky district. When the mayor received a remark from one of the owners, he started a fight with him and hit the man in the head several times. The regional prosecutor's office told Lenta.ru about this.

Gagloshvili became mayor on November 30, 2023. On February 1, he was stopped by traffic police officers and asked to undergo a medical examination to determine if he was intoxicated, but the deputy refused to do so. Against this background, on February 7 he was expelled from the United Russia party for undermining the authority of the authorities, the press service reported parties.

Earlier in the Stavropol Territory, a court arrested the director of the department of socio-economic development of the North Caucasian Federal District of the Ministry of Economic Development (MED) of the Russian Federation, Igor Khranovsky, in a case involving a corruption group.