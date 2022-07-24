Laszlo Kovacs and his girlfriend Mili Asalde are very excited because in a few hours they will get married in a luxurious hotel located in the district of San Isidro. The actor, who became known on television screens for playing the popular Tito from “Al fondo hay lugar”, announced that the only cast members of the production who will attend his marriage are Gustavo Bueno and Magdyel Ugaz .

Likewise, a few hours after his marriage to the young woman from Chiclayo, the 43-year-old artist showed his most romantic side by dedicating a romantic publication to his fiancee on his social networks.

Laszlo Kovacs’ tender message to his fiancée

Through his Instagram account, Laszlo Kovacs posted a video that compiled the most special moments with his girlfriend. In the short clip that he shared with thousands of his followers, moments of his trips aboard a yacht could be seen, they enjoyed matches in Peru, their passage through a red carpet and even a trip on public transport .

YOU CAN SEE: Laszlo Kovacs expresses his desire to become a father: “There is a lot of hope”

But that was not all. The publication was accompanied by a musical theme of love. “I love you more every day, I can never leave your love, never doubt, please. Kiss me, I will love you. I will know how to fill your space. Nothing will change my love for you, you will always feel that I love you, I don’t want you to go. I love you like this every morning”, said the lyrics of “Nothing will change my love for you” by David Bisbal, a song that Laszlo Kovacs dedicated to Mili Asalde.

Why did Laszlo Kovacs only invite Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno?

After learning that Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno would be the only members of “Al fondo hay lugar” who would accompany the actor at his wedding on July 23, Laszlo Kovacs explained the reason why he only decided to invite them to the ceremony.

The interpreter explained that Magdyel and Gustavo are great friends of his and despite the end of the series (years ago), contact with them was never lost. “Even when I formalized my relationship with Mili, I made an appointment to introduce her to them. For me, they are very important people in my life and I took that formality and that little time for them to share my joy and get to know it ”, he specified in an interview with Infobae.

Laszlo Kovacs, Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno have been friends for many years. Photo: Laszlo Kovacs/Instagram/capture of America TV

Laszlo Kovacs had no plans to get married

At the gates of his marriage, the 43-year-old actor commented on how his life coincided with that of Mili Asalde and even expressed his desire to become a father; however, he did not always think that he would have to go through this path.

“It is one of those surprises that life gives you when you least expect it. Honestly, I thought that train had already left. That’s how wonderful life is . There are always unexpected events and this is such an event in my life, “she said in conversation with Infobae.

Laszlo Kovacs will go to the married line this Saturday, July 23. Photo: Diego Moreno/ Cosas magazine

Who is Mili Asalde, Laszlo Kovacs’ partner?

According to the information collected on the social platforms of Laszlo Kovacs’s fiancee, Mili Asalde was born in Chiclayo and some of her hobbies involve traveling, doing yoga and visiting the sea.

In addition, her Instagram profile specifies that she has worked in a company dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry and is a freelance model.