Perhaps it will not come to please i SUV to those who can’t stand them since their arrival on the market. But if Gordon Murray had to keep certain promises, his sport utility vehicle electric it will be one of the most interesting around. In reality, Gordon Murray Automotive, the company of the famous designer, is working on two parallel projects. One SUV will be small in size, almost like a small car, the other will be on more profitable segments.

The biggest promise is relative to lightness. Gordon Murray, according to Autocar reports, predicts the smallest SUV to have a curb weight of 1,100 kilos, 1,200 at most. In this sense, it would be about 300-400 kilos lighter than a Renault Zoe. A quantity that is evidently considerable and improves a whole series of parameters, from aerodynamic efficiency to tire wear.

According to Gordon Murray Group CEO Philip Lee, the SUV project will be followed by the brand’s technology division (Gordon Murray Technology, acronym GMT). From there will come the ultralight platforms (mid-range and large) which will also make use of a special technology that minimizes waste on steel. Furthermore, the battery could be an integral part of the supporting structure of the car, with the use of a cooling fluid able to immerse it. All while maintaining the same access capacity. With this system, the batteries could have greater density and above all the ability to handle high temperatures.

Clearly there will be parameters on which Gordon Murray and the team will not be able to intervene, such as the car safety structures, the measures necessary to overcome the homologation processes and not least the battery technology, which in the meantime could lead to new interesting discoveries. . Hope, regardless of good Gordon, is that the electric of the future can offer the same convenience as the endothermic of the pastand this necessarily passes from a process of simplification and reduction of the overall dimensions.