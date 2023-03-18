In case of Norma Lizbeth had a new update on Friday night with the arrest of one of his alleged aggressors, who was held with her mother on the US-Mexico border.

This was reported by Ciro Gómez Leyva through his official Twitter account, where he explained that the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office executed the arrest warrant against the minor during the night of this Friday.

Magaly Martínez, mother of the minor, was detained along with her daughter at the border. Both were accused during the course of the day on social networks of fleeing after the death of Norma Lizbeth was made known.

What happened to Norma Lizbeth?

At just 14 years old, Norma Lizbeth lost her life during last Wednesday March 15 due to a cranioencephalic contusion produced during a fight with another schoolmate on the outskirts of the secondary school 518 Annex to the Normal of Teotihuacán, where she was a student.

After the fight, which occurred on February 21, the minor began to complain of dizziness, headache, and blurred vision, to finally die three weeks after the fight.

After the unfortunate death, friends and relatives declared to the national press that Norma Lizbeth suffered bullying because of her skin color. They also assured that she had the desire to study nursing.

The fight was documented on video by the students of the same high school, who instead of intervening in it decided to limit themselves to filming and later posting the images of the encounter on social networks.

In said audiovisual material it can be seen that Bullying Norma Lizbeth hit her head with a stone on several occasions.

sanctions

After the series of unfortunate events, the family of Norma Lizbeth claimed the little action of the school authorities of the educational establishment.

As a consequence of this case, the director of the 518 Anexa a la Normal de Teotihuacán secondary school was separated from her position due to an agreement between the Mexican educational authorities and the parents.