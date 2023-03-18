Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that the group stage of the World Baseball Classic 2023 It was the most attended round in the tournament’s history, with a total of 1,010,999 fans in attendance between taiwan, tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. It was more than double the previous record of 510,056 set in 2017.

The average attendance of 25,275 also set a record for the first round, surpassing the 2017 average of 20,402.

A total of 47,534 fans witnessed the victory of Mexico about the selection of USA on March 12 at the Chase Fieldsetting a record in the World Baseball Classic for a first round game. Said round was also a worldwide success in terms of television audiences.

In Japanthe game on March 10 between the teams of Japan and Korea on TBS had a viewership rating of 44.4. which makes it the most watched game in the history of World Baseball Classic in any country.

In Puerto Ricothe game against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday was tuned in by an average of 62% of the people who were watching television at the time.