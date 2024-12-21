

12/21/2024



Updated at 12:12 p.m.





He Betis will say goodbye to 2024 facing this Sunday the Rayo Vallecano at the Benito Villamarín this Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini They will look for a new victory at home in front of their fans before starting to think about what the new year will bring. This Saturday, the Chilean coach led the last preparatory session prior to the duel against the Madrid team.

Pellegrini will not be able to count on the injured for this match Rui Silva, William Carvalho, Marc Roca, Héctor Bellerín and Nobel Mendy. Yes, it aims to be among those available Pablo Fornalswho trained normally today, could reappear after having been absent during the last eight games played due to injury.

The youth player Jesus Rodriguezwho participated yesterday in Betis Deportivo’s victory in the small derby (1-0), did not train with the first team, being the only representative of the quarry Mateo Flores.