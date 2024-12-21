The French fund Antin has achieved around 200 million to refinance eleven operational photovoltaic plants located in Zaragoza, Teruel and Ciudad Real through its subsidiary Opdenergy.

The financing, according to sources consulted by this newspaper, has been granted by BNP Paribas, MUFG and BBVA and will involve facilities with a power of 450 MW.

At the beginning of this year, Opdenergy had projects for 2,320 MW, including all the assets from the sale agreement to Bruc (1,101MW). These are the developments that previously obtained positive environmental authorizations, located specifically in the provinces of Badajoz, Burgos, Cádiz, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Granada, Palencia, Teruel, Valladolid, Zamora and Zaragoza.

In developmentProjects belonging to Opdenergy, 96 MW correspond to projects already built; 806 MW to projects in the construction phase and 317 MW to projects to be executed on which the company is making progress. In fact, last year Opdenergy signed another financing agreement with Banco Santander for the development and start-up of five photovoltaic plants, totaling a planned installed capacity of 216 MW, for a total amount of 128 million euros.

The operation then included the financing of the “Brovales” project, which consists of three photovoltaic plants: Brovales I (55MW), Brovales II (55MW) and Brovales III of 21 MW, all located in the province of Badajoz and whose financing was 72 .7 million euros, and on the other hand, the Capillas (56MW) and Mulas (29MW) photovoltaic plants, both located in Zamora, and for which Opdenergy will finance 55.3 million euros in its development.

With this financing, Antin continues to strengthen its presence in renewables in our country. The French fund, which was among those that filed an arbitration against Spain for the cuts to renewables, had to commit to submitting to the judicial system of the European Union to resolve any controversy that could arise before the Spanish authorities in relation to the activity of the Opdenergy group in Spain so that the Government authorized the acquisition of the company through a voluntary commitment.

Antin sold the lawsuit against Spain which, to this day, remains unpaid. Opdenergy has a total of 1,064 MW in operation and a project portfolio of 13 GW distributed among Spain, Chile, Italy, Mexico, USA, France, United Kingdom, among others.