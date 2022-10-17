Ukraine claims kyiv has been attacked again with ‘suicide’ drones

The center of kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has been the scene of a new Russian bombardment this Monday. The Ukrainian authorities have reported that there have been several explosions in the city center caused by drones suicidal. At the moment no injuries have been reported. The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, who has reported several explosions caused by “kamikaze drones”, has asked citizens to stay safe until the aerial alert ends.

“Explosion in the Shevchenkiv district, in the center of the capital. All services are still in place. Details later. The alert continues. Stay in the shelters!” Klitschko wrote in a message on the Telegram social network shortly before seven in the morning (one hour less in mainland Spain), attaching an image of the remains of one of the drones. suicidal. A half hour later, he has reported two more explosions in the Shevchenkiv district. The anti-aircraft alarms had sounded shortly before the first explosion.

For his part, the head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, Andriy Yermak, has confirmed the drone attack suicidal and has launched a diatribe against the invaders. “The Russians believe it will help them, but such actions show desperation.” Next, he has reiterated the call to the West to send anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. “We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible. We don’t have time for slow decisions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy”, Yermak published in a message on the same social network.

The attacks take place a week after the great massive bombardment that last Monday broke the calm in which the Ukrainian capital had lived since at least June. The rain of cruise missiles and drones suicidal that fell on a dozen cities in as many provinces of the country on Monday last week left at least 19 dead and a hundred wounded and was primed, like the less massive attacks of the rest of the week, against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, especially electrical and water installations, to leave the population without light or hot water just when the cold season begins in the country.

The massive bombings were, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian retaliation for the explosion, just two days earlier, which partially destroyed the bridge over the Kerch Strait that links the Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia and of which Moscow accused to the Ukrainian secret services. (Agencies / EL PAÍS)