What has happened in the last hours in Ukraine

On the 89th day of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine, these are the key data at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23:

Ukraine to try 48 more Russian soldiers for war crimes, prosecutor general says. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova has announced that 48 more Russian soldiers will be tried for war crimes, after a kyiv court sentenced Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for the murder of a 62-year-old unarmed civilian. During her speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Venediktova assured that the authorities are investigating some 13,000 cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops.

Four EU countries will ask for the seizure of Russian assets to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia will ask on Tuesday that the European Union seize Russian assets frozen after the invasion of Ukraine to finance the country’s reconstruction after the Russian invasion, according to a letter from the four countries seen by Reuters.

Putin assures that Russia resists sanctions “very worthily”. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has maintained in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Lukashenko, that the Russian economy “is resisting the blow of the sanctions with dignity”. Despite the fact that his own central bank estimates an official 23% inflation this year and warns that the worst is yet to come as his factories run out of spare parts, the president has stressed that the economy is doing well. “All the main macroeconomic indicators speak of this,” Putin stressed.

Zelensky claims the death toll in last week’s Desna bombing is 87. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has announced that the death toll in the Russian bombing of the city of Desna last week has risen to 87. With this new balance, the attack becomes one of the deadliest in Ukraine since War has started. The bombing targeted a Ukrainian military base in Chernihiv province (in the north of the country), which is home to a large military training camp and is located about 60 kilometers north of kyiv.

Russian diplomat leaves UN post ‘ashamed’ of his country. The Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev, Russia’s adviser at the UN office in Geneva (Switzerland), has left his post with a forceful letter in which he declares himself “ashamed” of his country for the invasion of Ukraine, which he considers “not not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also the greatest crime committed against the Russian people, with a big Z through their hopes and prospects for a prosperous and free society in the future” of their country. This has been reported by UNWatch, an NGO that monitors compliance by the UN with its own founding principles.

Starbucks abandons all its businesses in Russia after almost 15 years. The multinational Starbucks has announced that it will leave the Russian market after almost 15 years, due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In early March, the coffee company closed its stores and cafes and suspended all business in Russia, including the shipment of its products. Now, Starbucks is following in the footsteps of McDonald’s, which last week secured the sale of its Russian restaurants to its local licensee Alexander Govor. Starbucks, which opened its first store in Russia in 2007, has 130 stores in the country with about 2,000 employees.

In the photo, by Oleg Petraschuk for Efe, the kyiv court reads the sentence for war crimes against the Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, the first since the beginning of the war.