She was kept locked in a cage, sick and in a state of neglect. This was the life of Laika, a 10-year-old crossbreed dog who did not have a microchip and had probably never been seen by a veterinarian. “We are waiting for her to die, she is already ten years old now” replied, with inconceivable lightness, the owners of her to the zoophile guards of the International Animal Protection Organization (Oipa) of Udine who intervened to save the animal.

Laika, the ten-year-old dog locked up in a cage, is rescued

Following an inspection by the local ecozoophile guards with the Asufc veterinarians, Laika – explains a note from the organization – was found in a box of just over one meter by two, sprinkled with sawdust soaked in feces and urine, with a couple of dirty rags as the only bed.

“Considered less than an old and useless object, the very tender Laika was removed from the detention of the owners, who were heavily sanctioned, and taken to a health facility for the veterinary checks of the case”, says Edoardo Valentini, coordinator of the ecozoophile guards. Oipa of Udine and its province. “From a first evaluation, the little Laika appeared to be underweight and with a presumed tumor mass in the breast, the nature of which must be investigated”.

Laika was adopted by a family, where she settled in well by making friends with Trudy, the little Chihuahua of the house. “For Laika, life has changed, and after years of real incarceration, she really deserved it,” concludes Valentini.

