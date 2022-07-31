OIf the nuclear power plants are allowed to glow a little longer, that’s a top topic that only runs up and down in Berlin. In the rural idyll, where a fuel rod at most ignites a grill or sambuca, people are interested in something completely different. Summer, sun, solar power, wherever you turn your ears. It is generally rumored that there is a lack of systems, builders and connectivity in this country. The Saxon State Criminal Police Office recently even announced that solar systems had blossomed into coveted stolen goods in a very short time, but this country was of course missing even more energy-stealing gangs.

* * *

This week, though, we’ve been brooding over the whole solar scarcity. Perhaps lamenting is just a trick to arouse desire, a kind of economic stimulus package without subsidies. It also worked with toilet paper. Blame for the skepticism that is now emerging is a trip north, where the single-family house villages are lavishly scattered – and a landline call that was reported there. The caller was a solar contractor from beautiful Bavaria, whether the landlady from Schleswig-Holstein, which is no less beautiful, had ever thought about photovoltaics on the roof, he could make a non-binding offer.

The fact that the cultural techniques of direct landline calls and telephone acquisition are still practiced at all almost makes a U-35 city dweller tip over from the Hollywood swing. But a solar contractor actively looking for customers? 2022 hasn’t seen that yet. It cannot be assumed that there was a scam, the man said goodbye too quickly when he found out that the need had been met.

* * *

In any case, the village is downright electrified, the mayor is now thinking big in terms of the sunshine state. Where yesterday a small building area for the village was to be developed, a solar field is now the first choice. His hope that the concerned citizens who are already agitating against the construction area may not turn the agri- into aggro-photovoltaics, it lives and shines.