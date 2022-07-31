“I expected others to beat me, not Russell”. Like this Carlos Sainz summed up the surprise coup scored by George Russell, a driver ready to give Charles Leclerc a hard time with regard to rabbits to be pulled out of the hat on the flying lap in Qualifying. The English driver, in fact, already capable of feats in series at the wheel of the Williams – passage in Q2 at Mugello in 2020 despite an off-track at Casanova Savelli and second position snatched in the deluge of Spa a year ago – yesterday for 44 thousandths snatched pole position from Carlos Sainz relegating Charles Leclerc, beaten by his box mate, to the second row on the day when nothing works in Red Bull with Max Verstappen tenth and Sergio Perez eleventh.

“He showed up by surprise. George Russell, at the center of the Hungarian scene. A pole, the first, put together by carefully knotting the boring curves of a track ready to give prestige to others. He, in perfect backlash, has displaced Sainz and Leclerc, given as dominators of qualifying, complicated Ferrari’s Sunday on Verstappen’s stumbling day, gave Mercedes the first joy of the year when Hamilton seemed like King Lewis returned, the old champion who doesn’t bow in front of a teammate not yet, not quite as gifted as he is. Instead, all certain of George and now all crazy for George, what does it matter if the asphalt and the weather have combined a qualifying puzzle “writes Giorgio Terruzzi on Corriere della Sera.

“There was not even time to pat each other on the back for an all-Ferrari front row that only 24 hours earlier seemed armored when the young Englishman swooped across the finish line like a hawk with a Mercedes returned for at least one day the one he had. dominated by the 2014 hybrid era. So the smile turned into a grimace. While in the adjacent box, the former owners of the World Championship, who have taken five wins on this track from 2013 onwards, rose a roar of joy and amazement. Because no one, starting with Russell, at the first pole after 72 races has a valid explanation for this resurrection “ we read on The Gazzetta dello Sport which underlines in the title ‘the great opportunity’ that Ferrari has today to go on vacation, significantly reducing the gap from Verstappen and Red Bull in the two rankings.

'Pole on the break' the opening of Republic whose columns read like this: "There is only one Arrow and a lot of surprise too, between Ferraris and a destiny to be built if not now, when. On a friendly track like the one in Budapest and with the Red Bulls sunk in the rear: Max Verstappen 10th with a battery that stopped working, among the curses, at the most beautiful, and Sergio Perez lost (11th) in strange torments. To separate the Reds from the shotgun there is therefore an intruder in front and it is George Russell. The Englishman snatches the pole from Carlos Sainz's red by 44 thousandths ". 'The mockery' it is instead de The print: "Until one minute from the end, Ferrari was having the perfect Saturday. Under a less hot sun, his two drivers were in the lead, while the Red Bull was wrecked in the middle of the group. The joke came at the last moment: after suffering on the worst Friday of the season, George Russell ran the best qualifying of his life, 44 thousandths faster than Carlos Sainz and 190 ahead of Charles Leclerc. This year only the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers were in pole position. The extraordinary surprise of Russell and Mercedes comes at the most complex moment for the Cavallino, engaged in a desperate run-up. The faces of the pilots are tense, even if the situation is good and can be improved. After all, it is better to follow Russell calmly than to be in the lead with Verstappen at the ribs " the opening of the report in the Turin newspaper.