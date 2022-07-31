The video shows that two police officers hurled a boy in Illinois, where they severely beat him, before a third officer joined them, according to the British “Sky News” network, on Sunday.

And the American police were trying to handcuff the boy Hadi Abu Atila, after they said that he fled from a patrol that stopped him in the village of Oak Lawn, near Chicago.

The footage shows that the boy was beaten on the head and legs by the three officers.

The police justified the behavior of its agents by saying that Hadi wanted to reach out to his bag, in which it said that its officers later found a firearm.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio said his officers’ behavior was consistent with the training they had received.

After the video spread like wildfire, hundreds of Americans staged protests in Illinois, accusing police of excessively violent assault on the boy.

His mother, Dina Natour, and his lawyers said he is still in hospital, with fractures in his face and skull and swelling in his brain.

This video brings to mind the video that documented the assault of the American police on the black man, George Floyd, in May 2020, which at that time sparked widespread protests across the country.