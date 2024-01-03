Carla Hinrichs, a spokeswoman for the Last Generation, was sentenced to two months in prison on probation by the Frankfurt Regional Court on Wednesday in an appeal process. The court is following the original ruling of the Frankfurt District Court last year. “It is up to her whether she has to go to prison again at some point or not,” said presiding judge Jochen Kirschbaum in the evening. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

Hinrichs was convicted of coercion after she and eight other activists stuck herself on Theodor-Heuss-Allee in Frankfurt during early morning rush hour in April 2022. The blockade caused a long traffic jam.

During the hearing, which lasted around seven hours, Hinrichs described how she had been taught the importance of justice in her childhood and had grown up climate-conscious: “I am convinced that I did the right thing.” She had the decision to take to the streets There is no other way to put it: “I want to protect what I love.”

On Wednesday, the public prosecutor's office demanded a fine of 80 daily rates of 10 euros each, and the defense pleaded for acquittal. Sometimes in tears, Hinrichs said he was afraid of going to prison.

After the sticking operation on the busy street in Frankfurt, the 26-year-old from Bremen was initially sentenced to a fine of 60 daily rates of 30 euros each. Because she didn't want to pay this, the Frankfurt district court sentenced her to prison. The activist had lodged an appeal against this. Today, Hinrichs would probably accept the original fine rather than risk a criminal record, she said on Wednesday. She would consider further actions by the Last Generation.