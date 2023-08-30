NAfter numerous street blockades by the Last Generation group in Munich, the police have ordered three activists into preventive custody until September 12th. A judge confirmed the duration on Tuesday, the police said. The group had previously announced that they wanted to make Munich a “protest stronghold” from August 24 to September 12 in the run-up to and during the IAA mobility trade fair.

The preventive detention of up to 30 days possible in Bavaria is controversial because people can be detained for this period of time to prevent crimes or dangers. After repeated blockades on Tuesday, the police said they checked whether such custody would be ordered for other activists.

So far, the police in Munich have been aware of 41 disruptive actions by climate activists since last Thursday. More than 200 cases of coercion were reported. The Munich police, with well over 200 officers, are only deployed in connection with the blockades. These are therefore not available for other tasks.

In addition, the blockades had delayed emergency services in at least two cases. “Through your irresponsible action, you are not only endangering yourself, but also the lives of people who urgently need help quickly,” said Munich police chief Thomas Hampel in an appeal to the activists. Should the actions continue, the police would have no choice but to “exploit all available legal means against you”. This also includes preventive detention.