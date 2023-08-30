Bomb Rush Cyberfunkthe action so reminiscent of the classic Jet Set Radio, brought home votes positive but with some exceptions from the international presswho is apparently somewhat divided about the game.

NintendoWorldReport – 9

Noisy Pixels – 8.5

Guardian – 8

Shacknews – 8

Wccftech – 8

COGconnected – 7.5

Nintendo Life – 7

Metro GameCentral – 7

Slant Magazine – 7

Game Informer – 6

Already available on PC and Nintendo Switch, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will also arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting September 1st and who knows, maybe further reviews will improve the average of the title.