The Sunday before last, members of the "Last Generation" sprayed paint on the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The stated purpose was once again to encourage the federal government to take action on climate policy. Nothing has happened yet, so they want to increase the pressure.

What causality the paint spraying, the road blockades, the art defacing and the attempted disruptive maneuvers at the Berlin Marathon the following weekend could have on the government remains a mystery.

The “Last Generation” suggests such causality through the use of the term “pressure” in their self-reports. She feels like she is a trigger for change. This is supported by a jurisprudence that ascribes to civil disobedience the function of “balancing imbalances in the possibilities of political influence.” Samira Akbarian, for example, with many colleagues in a recently published anthology (“Gluing and Adhesion. Civil Disobedience in the Climate Crisis”) edited by Maxim Bönnemann, Berlin 2023).