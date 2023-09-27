This deal represents the beginning of the second phase of Qatar Energy’s program to build a marine fleet of liquefied natural gas carriers that will support the increase in production of liquefied natural gas from the North Field and Golden Pass expansion projects, in addition to the requirements to modernize its fleet in the long term, according to the company’s statement.

The statement stated that, in addition to the 60 tankers contracted by Qatar Energy in the first phase of the program, which will be built in the Korean and Chinese docks, today’s agreement brings the total number of new LNG ships that will be delivered to Qatar Energy and its subsidiaries to 77 tankers, with More carriers to come.