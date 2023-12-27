Thursday, December 28, 2023, 00:15



This Thursday is the last day to visit the exhibition 'Noches de Candanga' at the Párraga Center, the project curated by Arquitectura de barrio (Coral Marín and Enrique de Andrés), focused on improving the quality of life through culture from the town of La Pinilla, in the municipality of Fuente Álamo. It has works by more than a dozen creators and with the collaboration of neighbors. In the exhibition, as curator Coral Marín recalled yesterday, the works made by the plastic artists Vicente Martínez Gadea, Chelete Monereo, Manuel Barnuevo, Ana Martínez García, Marcos Salvador Romera, Katarzyna Rogowicz, Ángel Haro and Esteban Campuzano, as well as the photographs of the neighbors taken by Carlota Kristensen.

«'Noches de candanga', which is what the local people know as the nights in which the girls gathered to braid esparto ropes, has an audiovisual made by Joaquín Clares. It narrates the entire process and with a soundtrack by Crudo Pimento, the group formed by Raúl Frutos and Inma Gómez, who use as a base the sequential sound produced by the machinery of an old mill and fuse it with their particular mix of tradition with electronics, and to which they add the harpsichord of Silvia Márquez Chulilla, starting from the Bolero of Fuente Álamo,” explains Coral Marín.

'Noches de candanga' by Arquitectura de Barrio can be seen in 'Space 3' of the Párraga Center until December 28, uninterrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The initiative has been possible thanks to aid from the Next Generation Funds of the European Union, the Ministry of Culture and the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia (ICA).