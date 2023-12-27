Thursday, December 28, 2023, 00:15



Until January 31, you can sign in the Third Division and Lorca Deportiva is immersed in that phase. He has to give up casualties so that other players can arrive. Up to six could leave. Juan Arsenal has already told the sports director the players he does not count on for the remainder of the season, because direct promotion to Second RFEF involves strengthening the squad and, furthermore, doing so without many mistakes. Surely two defenders, two midfielders and a forward who surpass what is on the squad are necessary. Iván Aguilar, a Real Jaén attacker who has been rumored in recent days as a possible reinforcement for the blue and white team, has been ruled out.

The priority at the moment is Ramón Arcas, a midfielder who seems a certain casualty for Águilas FC, a team in which he has played for seven seasons and in which he is captain. David Navarro has it as a priority and this is what he stated. «We are very interested in Ramón Arcas, he is one of the players who fits our needs at this moment. There are many open negotiations to be able to come to Lorca, both for entries and exits, one thing is what the coach wants and another thing is what I want. “Iván Aguilar is not interested, he does not improve either Cristo or Solsona,” Navarro assured.

Ramón Arcas was born in Águilas and is 32 years old. He trained at Porto, a club he joined at the age of 14, where he played in its training categories. In Spain he has defended the colors of Racing de Santander, Recreativo de Huelva, FC Cartagena, Getafe B, Peña Deportiva and Águilas CF. He doesn't count much for Águilas coach Sebas López, so he seems to be a safe discard in El Rubial. He has only played 85 minutes in this league.