Haftar added, in a speech on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Libya’s independence, that the armed forces are supported by the will of the Libyan people, recalling their role in fighting and defeating terrorism, and he continued, “Today, eight years after the launch of the Dignity Project, the people cannot remain silent about the abuse that is happening to Libyans in The presence of political bodies that obstructed the elections remained,” calling on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, in this context, to “assume its responsibilities” in order to resolve the Libyan crisis.

Adhere to the unity of Libya

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar responded to what was recently reported in the local media about parties moving towards “separation,” saying that “Libya’s unity is a red line,” and that the Libyan army “will not allow any violation of unity.”

And he continued, in his speech delivered among a crowd in Al-Kish Square in the city of Benghazi, “On the 71st anniversary of Libya’s independence, we have mercy on our fathers and grandfathers who founded the Libyan state,” calling for tolerance and renouncing violence, and changing the media and religious discourse to unify the ranks of the Libyan nation, and also urging all cities and regions The Libyan West to engage in a Libyan-Libyan dialogue, to reunite the people

Lockerbie case

Haftar stressed the necessity of distributing oil revenues fairly without marginalization, considering that only Libyans are able to solve their problem and reach a single unified Libyan state.

The speech touched on the fact that the citizen Abu Ajila Al-Marimi was handed over to the US judiciary on the pretext of his involvement in the “Lockerbie” case, where Haftar sent a message to his family, saying, “We assure the family of Abu Ajila Masoud that we will not leave them and demand a briefing on the circumstances of his arrest,” and added: “The Libyan people bear full responsibility For those who separated the Libyans and illegally handed over a citizen.”

Respond to allegations of separation

The Libyan army fully controls the eastern and southern regions, and strategic areas such as the oil fields as well as the ports used for its export, since its success in Operation Dignity, and it could have announced the administration of those regions independently from the western region and the capital, Tripoli, which is controlled by the militias, but not This is the army’s approach, as confirmed by military expert Muhammad al-Sadiq.

The army does not represent specific regions, tribes, or a Libyan component from the other, as those who join under its banner are Libyans from across the country, east, west and south, and their blood was shed together in all the battles that the armed forces fought over the past years, as Al-Sadiq confirms. Therefore, the General Command does not bargain at all on this issue.