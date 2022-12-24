Roman holiday: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Roman holiday is the film broadcast tonight, December 24, 2022, on Rete 4 at 21.25 starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. It is a cult film from 1953, directed by William Wyle. A great classic to experience or review on Christmas Eve evening. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Roman Holiday? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of Princess Anne (Audrey Hepburn) visiting Rome for the last part of her diplomatic journey to the main European capitals. At the end of a long and exhausting meeting at the embassy, ​​the princess, tired from all her royal commitments, abandons herself to a nervous breakdown. The court doctor then decides to give her a sedative so that she rests sufficiently but, before the sedative takes effect, the princess manages to escape from the palace and enter the small streets of Rome, getting lost in them.

Shortly afterwards, due to the effects of the sedative, she is found half asleep by a charming American reporter, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who without recognizing her, decides to help the girl by giving her hospitality for the night in his apartment. The next day, on his way to the editorial office of his newspaper, Joe realizes who his guest is and so, overcome with enthusiasm, he promises his boss an exclusive article on the princess. At that point the man, after having hired a photographer friend for the day, joins the guest and, voluntarily omitting to be a reporter, offers to be her guide for a day of leisure among the wonders of Rome. Thus, the two, accompanied by the beauties of the Eternal City, will spend a day together ready to turn out to be better than they ever imagined.

Roman Holiday: cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are two sacred monsters like Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. The film, which turns the Cinderella story upside down, made Hepburn famous, who had previously played supporting roles in various British productions and was known to US audiences for her portrayal of Gigi in the stage play of the same name. It was also the film that made the Piaggio Vespa famous all over the world. Now let’s see all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Gregory PeckJoe Bradley

Audrey Hepburn – Princess Anne

Eddie AlbertIrving Radovich

Hartley Power: Mr. Hennessy

Harcourt Williams: ambassador

Margaret Rawlings: Countess Vereberg

Tullio Carminati: General Provno

Paolo CarliniMario Delani

Claudio Ermelli: John

Paola Borboni: cleaning lady

Alfredo Rizzo: taxi driver

Laura Solari: secretary

Gorella Gori: shoe seller

Streaming and TV

Where to see Roman Holidays on TV and in streaming? The film is broadcast on Rete 4 tonight, 24 December 2022, at 21.20. A film to watch or watch again on Christmas Eve. Rete 4 is available on digital terrestrial button 4, 104 on Sky. Or streamed on Mediaset Play.