Paul Lasocoach of Real Madrid, said that the key to the defeat against Fenerbahce was that “they they played much more aggressive”.

“Defensively they played very hard and we haven’t been able to match it. We haven’t had good shooting percentages and we’ve tried to change things both in attack and defense that have helped us. But, if you don’t play with the same energy as the rival, it’s very difficult I’m not happy with many things of the party, but yes with the defense”He said.

“I’m not very worried when we win several games or when we lose them. I know we have to improve and we haven’t played well. Sometimes you win and you don’t play well and other times the other way around. We have a very demanding schedule and we have to think about the next match, and next is El Clasico at home and we must be prepared”he added.

Laso also spoke about Yabusele: “We were lucky that there been able to play He has been with a virus that has prevented him from training this morning. And my feeling now is that he shouldn’t have played because he wasn’t well. He’s having a great season, but it’s been a tough day for him”.

Cape Verdean center Walter Tavares was clear in stating that “there are no excuses” for the defeat in Istanbul. “It’s difficult to play on a pitch like this against a team that also has aspirations to be at the top. Things haven’t worked out for us. You don’t have to make excuses and you have to keep fighting. We have a lot of games every week. We have to change the chip and keep improving until you return to the path of victory”he pointed. “In the Euroleague, if you don’t defend and don’t impose yourself, you’re not going to win. They have done it and the public also supports it. We have tried, but not we could”ended.