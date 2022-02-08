Lost Ark offers a lot of content in a fun free to play MMORPG

The wait is over for fans of the MMORPGwell Lost Ark finally came to America to show why he gained such a following in Korea.

This work originally came to the attention of some because of its apparent similarity to Devil; however, its gameplay follows the construction of massively multiplayer role-playing games to the letter.

If you want to see what’s up Lost Ark And if that’s the kind of game for you, here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly we ran into.

As we mentioned before, Lost Ark not a clone of Devil and in fact it is very far from its gameplay.

Although we have an isometric perspective and sometimes we face hordes of enemies, the basic mechanics and the development of its history manage to give it a personality of its own, starting with the way in which its history develops.

Lost Ark and the fight against the demons

The story begins in Arkesia, a fictional world that, after having 500 years of peace thanks to seven artifacts called ‘arks’, is invaded by a powerful horde of demons.

As the hero of the adventure, your mission will be to go through each continent to gather them and bravely face the enemies.

Of course, the road will not be easy, as each region has its own local threats that will sometimes force you to postpone your main objective to lend a hand.

An interesting character creation system

Like any good MMORPG, Lost Ark allows you to create your own hero from five main classes: Warrior, Mage, Gunner, Martial Artist and Assassin, some of them defined by a pre-established gender.

The interesting thing is that each branch has a specialization with its own kit of skills that will allow you to fully exploit your style of play, whether as a tank, support or damage character.

In our case we chose the male version of the gunner, since we found his description attractive.

Once you have your class clear, you can give it the look you prefer thanks to the customization tools with which you can make hundreds of combinations.

If you already look like your ideal waifu or husbando, it’s time to get going towards Arkesia.

Choose your specialization and launch yourself into the world

Your first stop will be trinitywhere you will find the first feature that makes Lost Ark a friendly title.

While in others MMORPG you have to level up to discover little by little the potential of your specialization, here you will have the opportunity to try each one before choosing. It should be noted that you will not start with the maximum abilities, but with a small initial selection, although it is enough.

The prologue will teach you the basics you need to navigate the world, and the best part is that you can skip it if you’re already an experienced player.

Lost Ark rewards quests, not grinding

This section will be a bit long, but it’s worth stopping to unravel everything that goes into the process of leveling up.

In Lost Ark you will have a practically guided tour thanks to its mission system, since it is designed in a way that it takes you by the hand if you follow the main chain.

Unlike other titles in the genre, you won’t have deadlocks where you fall below the recommended level to continue advancing, rather progress feels fluid at all times.

Of course, we have to warn you that some missions are somewhat bland and even seem like a parody; for example, on several occasions you will have to go talk to another NPC who is literally next to the one who sends you, or you will be tasked with moving boxes from one place to another nearby.

We would like to tell you that it only happens a couple of times, but it is a constant that you will find as you progress through the campaign.

All quest chains encourage you to run through most of the maps they take place on, and during your runs you will encounter hostile monsters that you can easily kill or ignore.

This is where another unique feature comes in, as battling the hordes isn’t as profitable as it seems, so you could spend hours killing little monkeys with no real benefit to your progress, as the key is to fulfill missions.

As in any MMORPG you will have different types of missions: Main, secondary, event etc, but we suggest you stick to the campaign ones if you want to get up to level 50 fast.

If you follow this recommendation, it should take you around 10 hours to reach this point, and that’s where the real fun begins, but we’ll talk about that later.

Dungeons steal the show in Lost Ark

Although the endgame content is very worthwhile, the campaign has very fun things, one of them is the dungeons, since several are created as an entire audiovisual experience.

While many times you will just have to go in to kill enemies while you go from point A to point B, some offer action-packed cinematics and impressive twists.

We do not want to give you spoilers, but you will be able to face giant enemies and even control mechs in the purest style of Mazinger Z while having an epic soundtrack in the background.

Initially you will be able to enter solo and complete them without problems, but in advanced levels you will have to join a group to get out alive.

Of course, the higher the difficulty, the greater the rewards, so don’t underestimate them.

I work hard to get the bonus

Not everything is killing and killing in Lost Arksince it also has a profession system with which you can create objects to help you in your adventures or trade with the world.

The system is somewhat complex but we will try to summarize it so that it is understandable.

Lost Ark It has six professions: Archeology, Fishing, Hunting, Logging, Mining and Gathering, with which you can obtain resources necessary for various things.

This is where another important point of the game comes in, the fortresses, where you can build your own paradise, earn money and create objects with the resources you gather.

Every time you visit this private space, you will find something to do, and at the beginning all your efforts should be focused on research, with which you can unlock recipes, improvements and more.

Rarer resources need ingredients of the same type, so occasionally stop to gather wood, herbs, or fish, as you’ll need to level up these basic skills if you want to have nice things.

We recommend following the guide quests as they will explain each item in depth and even test you for mastery.

Before moving on to the next point, it is worth mentioning that at a certain point in the campaign you will acquire your own ship with which you can navigate the hostile seas of Arkesia.

This point is crucial to access new adventures and rewards, so explore it thoroughly

At level 50 everything becomes better in Lost Ark

Although not really the end gamereaching this level opens the doors to more fun content, especially multiplayer.

At this point you will find one of the few brakes to continue in the story, since your equipment must exceed a certain level of quality so that you can survive.

Here you will not have to go to farm monsters, but participate in one of the special activities that are unlocked.

The chaos dungeon You will face hordes of enemies that you must defeat throughout several maps, but if you survive, you will be rewarded with material to increase the quality of your weapon and armor.

In a similar way, we have the Towerwhere floor by floor will increase the difficulty of confrontations, but also its reward.

If you have some friends, you can visit the abyssal dungeon or the guardian assaultand here it is worth stopping because there are interesting mechanics.

In this game mode you have to look for a powerful monster on the map, and when you find it, you have to kill it as soon as possible, let’s say it’s like playing monster hunterbut in a MMORPG.

There are also activities like Cubewhere you will have to fulfill objectives with your allies, or the avalanche of bosses, where you will fight against the most powerful beings one after another.

And the PVP?

We couldn’t close this review without taking a look at the PvP, which is developed through the testing fields. Here you can choose between three modes: Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Team Elimination.

It doesn’t matter if you haven’t reached 50, when you register for this type of battle you will have at your disposal the complete tree of talents of your class so that you are not at a disadvantage, so put in effort or find a guide if you are low level.

A Full Action MMORPG That Isn’t Perfect

Lost Ark It provides a very fun gaming experience and shows why it is a hit in Korea.

Its progression and campaign are designed so that you reach the endgame in a friendly way, and along the way, so that you gradually learn everything the game has to offer.

The story is interesting and the diversity of classes is good to have new and fun confrontations at every moment.

The multiplayer activities are enough to give you a good time, although we hope they add more in the future.

In the negative points we have missions that could be an email, due to how simple and bland they are, in addition to the fact that the mechanics are not fully exploited.

If you are a fan of the genre and you are looking for something free and without being pay to win, Lost Ark is an excellent option.

Let’s play Lost Ark with a trial version provided by a publisher representative in the region.