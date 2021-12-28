DELiGHTWORKS announced the opening of Lasengle, a new studio that will take care of the entire videogame part of the company.

This is a real split of the company, every development team currently in existence including that of Fate / Grand Order will in fact be relocated inside the new headquarters of the new studio located in Tokyo. Nothing less than was chosen as president Yoshinori Ono, who had already confirmed his departure from DELiGHTWORKS with the opening of the new studio.

As previously anticipated all of Lasengle’s shares have already been acquired by Aniplex, which will have full control from spring 2022. At the moment there is no further information on what this new study will achieve, so we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: DELiGHTWORKS Street Gematsu