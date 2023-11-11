We return to Las Vegas after 41 years

In 1982, F1 stopped in for the last time Las Vegas taking part in the race on a track created in the surroundings of Caesar Palace. 41 years later the Circus will return to the symbolic city of Nevada on a track of over 6 km which includes a very long straight on the famous ‘Strip’ of Las Vegas.

On such a particular track the values ​​in the field could present substantial innovations, with the Ferrari who might particularly like all the straight sections of the US circuit. The Scuderia from Maranello was the only one to win in 2023 with the exception of Red Bull – in Singapore with Carlos Sainz – dreaming of an encore in this GP-event strongly supported by Liberty Media. A factor to take into consideration and which will not be easy to manage for all the protagonists will be the low temperatures with which teams and drivers will be called upon to compete. 6-7 C° air temperatures are expected in Qualifying and the Race.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOWwhile on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying and Race. On FormulaPassion.it As always you will find the live written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the Las Vegas F1 GP, the characteristics of the Strip circuit and the championship standings.

GP Las Vegas 2023, program and TV times

Friday 17 November

05.30-06.30 Free practice 1

09:00-10:00 Free practice 2

Saturday 18 November

05:30-06:30 Free practice 3

09:00-10:00 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 11:45)

Sunday 19 November

07:00 Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:00)

The characteristics of the Las Vegas circuit

Route: 6,201 km

Laps: 50

DRS zones: 2

Race distance: 310,050 km

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen reached 500 points in Brazil, while his teammate Sergio Perez pulled ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the fight for second place. Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris are fighting together with Carlos Sainz for the three positions below the ‘podium’, the three are separated from fourth to sixth place in just six points. In the Constructors’ standings Mercedes and Ferrari are separated by 20 pointsAlphaTauri’s run-up should also be followed, which now has only seven points to recover from Williams in the fight for seventh position.