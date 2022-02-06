He sentenced the match with two goals in half an hour of superiority, to then endure a second equalized act and very complex to lift for Cartagena
Dreaming costs a world and waking up from it, just a second. Eleven years it had taken Cartagena to return to a ‘playoff’ for promotion to First Division. And in just half an hour Las Palmas sounded the alarm, to press, force two errors and put the afternoon at Cartagonova uphill. That 0-2 was already a very difficult slab to lift for Efesé
Already a subscriber? Log in
Leave a Reply