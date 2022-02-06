Is happy! Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid She used her social networks to update her followers about her life as a mother. Now, she has revealed that her son Milan is attending early stimulation classes.

The decision was made together with her partner Deyvis Orosco, a few weeks after the birth of her firstborn. They claim that this will help the baby’s cognitive and psychosocial development.

On the other hand, Cassandra stated that being a new mother is not an obstacle for her to continue working. Furthermore, she shared a post on Instagram about the first class she went to with her son and expressed how excited she was about it.

“I went to early stimulation with baby Milan and they don’t know what happened (…) In one of the activities I had to take a maraca and move it. The teacher thought that she was not going to move her easily, because she is not yet three months old, ”she began by saying the former Miss Peru.

In that context, he added: “But I put her in front and with her little hand she picks it up and starts to move it, and I put it in the other hand and it moves the same. Mommies will surely understand me, but my heart was like I can’t believe it, at what point? If I just saw him born. It has been quite an experience and the fat man has done very well”.

Cassandra Sánchez said that Milan was born listening to “El arbolito”

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton said that among the attention that her partner gave her during pregnancy was singing to the baby. In this way, she made a special mention of her father-in-law Johnny Orosco and one of her most emblematic songs.

“When he was born, the first song he heard was ‘El arbolito’, sung by my father-in-law. We are sure that he was there, present in this incredible moment of happiness, ”said Jessica Newton’s daughter.

The son of Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco was born on November 17, 2021. Photo: Cassandra Sánchez/Instagram

Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco celebrate the two months of their son

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco celebrated the two months of their son Milan on January 17 and shared images of the celebration on their social networks. Through tender photos and videos, both showed details of the meeting they held in honor of their firstborn.